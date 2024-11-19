Published 11:55 IST, November 19th 2024
One Tree Hill And Deep Water Actor Paul Teal Dies At 35 After Battling Stage 4 Cancer
Hollywood TV star Paul Teal died due to cancer on Friday at the age of 35. The actor gained recognition for his seven-episode role as Josh on One Tree Hill.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Hollywood TV star Paul Teal died due to cancer on Friday at the age of 35. | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:55 IST, November 19th 2024