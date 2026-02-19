Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Trailer Out: Cillian Murphy Returns As Tommy Shelby, Meets Estranged Son For The First Time

For all the 'Peaky Blinders' fans eagerly waiting to see the Shelby family back in action, your patience is about to pay off. The beloved crime drama is coming back, this time on the big screen with 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man,' reported Deadline.

Netflix has just dropped the trailer, and it promises a thrilling continuation of the Shelby saga. The two-minute, forty-second trailer opens with a chilling statement to Tommy Shelby, who is told that he resides in a house haunted by ghosts. Rebecca Ferguson's character adds that not only has Tommy abandoned his empire, but also his son, Duke. The scene then shifts to Ada Shelby (Sophie Rundle), who informs Tommy that Duke is now leading the Peaky Blinders, bringing the family's operations back to the intensity of 1919.

The trailer also teases Tommy's first encounter with his estranged son, Duke, who seems indifferent to everything around him. Additionally, it offers a sneak peek into Tommy's return, showing him walking into the Garrison Pub, demanding the respect that was once his.

Take a look