Pete Davidson, Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Welcome 'Perfect Angel' Baby Girl, Names Her After Comedian's Dad | First Photos

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, have embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed a baby girl on December 12. On Friday, Elsie took to her social media handle and shared a series of photos of her newborn and announced her name, which is a sweet nod to the Comedian's late father, Scott Matthew, who died while responding to the September 2011 terrorist attacks, as per ANI.

Meet Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's daughter

Taking to her Instagram handle, Elsie shared the photos without revealing the newborn's face. The new parents have named their daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. The images include the couple's pictures with the little one, showing the newbie parents beaming with joy as they spent special moments with their daughter. In one of the images, Davidson is accompanying his girlfriend during her delivery, followed by another where he is holding the tiny hand of his daughter.

Sharing the images, Elsie wrote, "Our perfect angel girl arrived on 12/12/2025. Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. my best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. - Elsie. wu tang forever. - Pete."

Friends and fans congratulate new parents

Soon after she dropped the post, their friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Meredith Mickelson wrote, "My most beautiful girls will protect for life!!!!!! (& I'll protect Pete too). Diana Falzone wrote, "Congratulations, Elsie and Pete! Beautiful family! Welcome to the world, Scottie". Dave Osokow wrote, "Haha Wu Tang obsessed with my Niece already and so blessed that I got to meet her…. she's perfect, and I’m so proud of you both love all 3 of you to the Moon!" A fan wrote, "Oh, em gee!!! Congratulations! Just screamed with excitement. I wish you two well on this new journey." Another fan wrote, "Congratulations! This is awesome! You guys are gonna be amazing parents."

Earlier in July, Elsie playfully revealed her pregnancy on Instagram with footage of an ultrasound appointment. She also shared a series of pictures with a couple of shots of her with Davidson, the sonogram snap, and much more.

Pete and Elsie made their relationship public in March this year with pictures of their PDA-packed vacation.