Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Excitement On ‘Straddling’ Between Hollywood And Bollywood For 12 Years

Priyanka Chopra has established a career in Bollywood as well as in Hollywood. In a new interview, the actor said she is just happy to be a part of both industries. She asserted that she loves her job and that she can use the medium to deliver stories in two languages.

For almost 12 years, I’ve been straddling both industries in both worlds: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's name has come to carry a certain weight, not just in India but on the global stage as well, and the actor said she is just happy to be a part of Hollywood and Bollywood. “It’s been a while that I’ve been straddling this. Almost 12 years… I’ve been straddling both industries in both worlds.”

She added that it is ‘exciting’ for her to be able to work in two of the biggest film industries in the world. She continued, “It’s very exciting to me to be able to work in any language and to be able to work in two of the largest film industries in the world. I love my job and I love the medium that I’ve been given, which is arts and to tell stories and to move people.”

Priyanka Chopra says Tiger was right up her alley as the story is set in India

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has turned narrator for the upcoming documentary Tiger. The Disneynature documentary for which Chopra Jonas gives the voiceover in English revolves around Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the fabled forests of India. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on April 22 on Earth Day.

The actor, who has earlier lent her voice for Frozen 2, The Jungle Book and Planes, said she has always been a big fan of nature documentaries and Tiger presented her with an interesting opportunity to talk about a story coming from India. “So many hours of incredible filmmaking to be able to capture this family… The fact that it was Disneynature and they’re making something on a tiger which is based in India and the story of a tigress and her journey… all of it was just right up my alley. I love doing voice work. I really enjoy doing voice work. I’ve always enjoyed it. So that was another incentive,” Chopra Jonas told PTI in an interview.

