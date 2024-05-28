Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra is taking a leaf out of Alan Rickman's guide to acting. The actress recently shared an interview snippet of the actor, originally uploaded by a fan page of his, in which he is dishing out candid advice when it comes to embracing acting as a way of life. The advice shared by Rickman then, is clearly something the actress swears by.

What is Alan Rickman's take on embracing acting?



The video shared by Priyanka shows Alan Rickman speak about how one can only truly become an authentic actor when they chose to forget about acting. He went on to refer to the art of being an actor in the first place, as a "cumulative" impact. Rickman says, "Whenever young actors now say to me, what advice do you give me? You know, I'm thinking about training. I want to be an actor, whatever. I say, 'Forget about acting.' And I really mean it at that point in time because whatever you do as an actor is cumulative."

Rickman further emphasised how essentially keeping abreast with the many facets of the world is crucial in honing one's judgement on how to translate a script into a convincing performance. He goes on, "Go to art galleries, listen to music, know what's happening on the news in the world and form opinions. Develop your taste and judgment so that when a quality piece of writing is put in front of you, your imagination, which you've nurtured, has something to bounce off of."

What is next for Priyanka Chopra?



Priyanka Chopra was last seen in 2023 film Love Again. Prior to the same, she headlined American spy thriller series Citadel. She is currently in the midst of filming for American action comedy, Heads of State.

The actress recently also voiced Mark Linfield's English wildlife documentary, Tiger.