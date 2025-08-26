Rapper Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty On 4 Felony Charges For Assaulting Police Officers, Bail Set At $75K

American rapper Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty to the four felony charges filed against him after he was spotted wandering the streets of Los Angeles nearly naked.

Lil Nas X was charged with three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, according to LA Superior Court records. He was detained through the weekend and was arraigned this morning in front of Judge Sarah Ellenberg in Van Nuys, with bail set at USD 75,000, as per Variety.

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was freed from jail on Monday afternoon, according to court records.

The case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on September 15, and if found guilty, he could receive a prison sentence of up to five years.

"Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman in a statement. "Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be." (ANI)

