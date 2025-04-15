Rapper Lil Nas X Suffers Partial Facial Paralysis, Shares Video From Hospital Bed: Lost Control Of...

Rapper Lil Nas X informed his fans that he is suffering from partial facial paralysis and has lost control of the right side of his face. The rapper shared the video on his Instagram handle from the hospital bed and captioned it as "Soooo lost control of the right side of my face," followed by a crying emoticon. In the video, we can see him struggling to smile and looking frustrated. He can be heard saying, “When I smile, this is me doing a full smile right now by the way… it’s like, what the f–k. I can’t even laugh right, bro. What the f–k! Oh my god. So… oh my god, bro. So… yeah.”



Fans express concern and wishes for a speedy recovery

Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Hope it’s not a stroke or Bell’s palsy. I’m recovering from a stroke and it sucks. Sending positive healing energy your way babes." Another wrote, "I had a boss lose sensation/control on the left side of his body. Turns out it was temporary and caused by stress. Hoping for the best and wishing you a speedy recovery!" A user recounted his struggle with Bell's Palsy and wrote, "This happened to me when I was 5 and it was Bell’s palsy and I had picture day the next day." "I love how positive you are , but get better soon," a fan wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Lil Nas X is a rapper, singer and songwriter who rose to fame with the release of his 2018 country rap single, Old Town Road. It was the longest-running number-one song. He sang Industry Baby, Montero (Call Me by Your Name), and Thats What I Want.