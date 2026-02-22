Rebecca Gayheart Shares Emotional Tribute Post Days After Husband Eric Dane's Demise

In an emotional tribute following the death of actor Eric Dane, his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, shared a series of heartwarming family photographs, celebrating cherished memories with their two daughters. Gayheart, an actress and model, posted smiling images of Dane alongside their teenage daughters, Billie and Georgina, on her Instagram stories. The photos capture intimate family moments- from playful days in the snow to quiet, tired mornings in bed- reflecting the actor's deep bond with his children. In most of the pictures, Dane and the girls are seen grinning widely, offering a glimpse into their joyful times together.

The tribute comes just days after Dane passed away at the age of 53 following a battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). His death has prompted an outpouring of grief and remembrance from family and well-wishers.

Before his passing, Dane left behind what many have described as a final love letter to his family through a Netflix special. The project served as a poignant farewell, capturing his last words and including a heartfelt goodbye to his daughters.

In the special, Dane expressed his enduring love for Gayheart, saying, "I will have never, by the time anyone sees this, have fallen in love with another woman as deeply as I fell in love with Rebecca."

Dane and Gayheart had separated in 2018, when she filed for divorce. However, she dismissed the petition in 2025, around the time Dane publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis.

Dane was also in a relationship with Janell Shirtcliff near the end of his life, and she shared a tribute in his honour over the weekend.

According to a statement from his family, he was surrounded by "dear friends, his devoted wife (Rebecca Gayheart), and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world" in his final days.