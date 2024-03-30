Advertisement

Rebel Wilson's memoir, Rebel Rising, is set to hit bookstands on April 4. The actor and comedian has already been in the news owing to her ongoing row with Sacha Barron Cohen. The latter had reportedly asked Wilson to perform a lewd act while they were filming The Brothers Grimsby (2016) - Cohen's rep has denied these claims. Not just this, Rebel Rising carries several other revelations within its pages.

Rebel Wilson recalls having a difficult relationship with her father



Rebel's parents Sue and Warwick Bownds, worked on the dog show circuit. She has described them as "one baby step above being carnies". Recounting her "30 seconds of terror" with her father, she recalls being 'whacked' in tow with her sister for having wet their beds with water to cool down during a hot Australian Summer day. She writes, "Dad comes in. ‘What the hell are you two doing?!’ He brings his palm up and hits me. Whack. He hits my sister too".

Wilson’s father died from a heart attack in 2013. The comedian wrote him a letter which she tucked into his pocket. She recalls forgiving him adding that she would "strive to find love" and "no longer be afraid of it".

Rebel Wilson on virginity and infertility



Rebel Wilson only started exploring physical intimacy when she turned 35. Prior to that, her insecurities and profession-specific demands, largely kept her from exploring the same. She writes, "I was either so innocent, in my teens, or so busy making myself look grotesquely unattractive for comedic purposes, that no romantic opportunity ever presented itself".

Separately, Rebel shares a daughter, Royce Lillian, with her fiancé Ramona Agruma. Her memoir reveals how her weight was interjecting with her desire to conceive. Even after she lost close to 80 pounds, her embryos were deemed "(not) strong enough". Describing the experience she wrote, "I feel such sadness. I’m so alone and I don’t know what to do". Another round of egg-harvesting, her "last viable embryo" was implanted in a surrogate leading to Royce Lillian's birth in November of 2022.