×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Rebel Wilson Bares It All In Tell-all Memoir Rebel Rising - Explosive Truth Bombs

Rebel Wilson's memoir carries several shocking revelations. From losing her virginity in her mid 30s to her relationship with her father, here's all she wrote.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson | Image:rebelwilson/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rebel Wilson's memoir, Rebel Rising, is set to hit bookstands on April 4. The actor and comedian has already been in the news owing to her ongoing row with Sacha Barron Cohen. The latter had reportedly asked Wilson to perform a lewd act while they were filming The Brothers Grimsby (2016) - Cohen's rep has denied these claims. Not just this, Rebel Rising carries several other revelations within its pages.

Rebel Wilson recalls having a difficult relationship with her father


Rebel's parents Sue and Warwick Bownds, worked on the dog show circuit. She has described them as "one baby step above being carnies". Recounting her "30 seconds of terror" with her father, she recalls being 'whacked' in tow with her sister for having wet their beds with water to cool down during a hot Australian Summer day. She writes, "Dad comes in. ‘What the hell are you two doing?!’ He brings his palm up and hits me. Whack. He hits my sister too". 

Advertisement


Wilson’s father died from a heart attack in 2013. The comedian wrote him a letter which she tucked into his pocket. She recalls forgiving him adding that she would "strive to find love" and "no longer be afraid of it".

Advertisement

Rebel Wilson on virginity and infertility


Rebel Wilson only started exploring physical intimacy when she turned 35. Prior to that, her insecurities and profession-specific demands, largely kept her from exploring the same. She writes, "I was either so innocent, in my teens, or so busy making myself look grotesquely unattractive for comedic purposes, that no romantic opportunity ever presented itself". 

Advertisement


Separately, Rebel shares a daughter, Royce Lillian, with her fiancé Ramona Agruma. Her memoir reveals how her weight was interjecting with her desire to conceive. Even after she lost close to 80 pounds, her embryos were deemed "(not) strong enough". Describing the experience she wrote, "I feel such sadness. I’m so alone and I don’t know what to do". Another round of egg-harvesting, her "last viable embryo" was implanted in a surrogate leading to Royce Lillian's birth in November of 2022. 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

2 minutes ago
Case registered against Elvish Yadav

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen

Rebel-Sacha Controversy

9 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda with his father

Deverakonda On His Family

10 minutes ago
accident

2 kids killed

11 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan, Vishal Bhardwaj

Kartik-Vishal's Next

11 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi’s Viral Video

13 minutes ago
Russian flag

Russia's Central Bank

18 minutes ago
Congress Leaders Suffering From Kangana Phobia: BJP

Kangana Phobia: BJP

27 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Box Office Trivia

35 minutes ago
Wealthiest countries in BRICS by GDP

Egypt to receive first in

37 minutes ago
Telecom

AT&T data breach

an hour ago
Para Athletes

India gets praise

an hour ago
Kareena Kapoor, Yash

Update On Yash's Toxic

an hour ago
Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Gets Bail

an hour ago
Cameron Green

Green on playing in IPL

an hour ago
Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting

Ponting on DC's plight

an hour ago
Pregnant Seema Haider’s gripping tale of love, danger and international intrigue

Seema Haider

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP: Portion of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Bulandshahr

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Upset Over Relationship Issues, B.Tech Student Dies by Suicide in Noida

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Daughter-in-Law of Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Joins BJP

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  5. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo