The film industry is associated with fame and money. While many enjoy both and continue to bask in their glorious career in showbiz, some take a back seat due to personal reasons. Actors are some of the highest-paid people on a film set and often end up amassing valuable assets by the time their careers wind up.

While many popular names might come to mind when thinking of highest-paid actors in the world, it will be surprising to learn that the world's richest actor has been away from the limelight for years and enjoys a low-key private life with her husband.

File photo of Jami Gertz | IMage: IMDb



Meet the richest actor in the world

According to LADBible, the richest actor in the world is not Tom Cruise, Adam Sandler, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt or even Julia Roberts. Instead, the richest actor in the world has been pretty inactive in the industry of late. The star with the most amount of money is actually The Lost Boys actress Jami Gertz.

Jami Gertz with husband Tony Ressler | Image: IMDb

With a net worth of $3 billion (estimated in 2023), Gertz is the richest actor across the globe. While many might not know her from her limited screen performances, she has featured in Twister and Sixteen Candles, Seinfeld, The Neighbours, Modern Family and This is Us. Most recently, she appeared in the 2022 film, I Want You Back. Gertz has been active in the industry for decades, making her debut in the early 1980s. However, her fortune doesn't come from the film industry.

What makes Jami Gertz richest actor in the world?

According to reports, Gertz and her husband are part owners of NBA team the Atlanta Hawks and minority owners of the Milwaukee Beavers. Some say she married into money after wedding billionaire investor Tony Ressler. The couple also make generous donations through their foundation- Ressler-Gertz Foundation.