Rihanna 'Freaked Out' After Hearing Gunshots Fired Outside Her Beverly Hills House

Pop icon Rihanna has been "freaking" since the firing incident at her Beverly Hills home this week.

According to a People report, Rihanna heard the gunshots but was initially confused. It was "terrifying" for the star, but she was “thankful that everyone is safe.”

"Even with a great security team in place, it's scary to realise that something like this can still happen. Rihanna heard the shots, but was initially confused about what happened. She doesn't understand why someone would target her family," a source told People.

Another source added how the Fenty Beauty mogul was left "freaking out" over the incident.

On Sunday, March 8, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said officers responded to a report of "shots fired" at the residence at around 1:15 p.m. local time.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a suspect and took her into custody without incident. Police also recovered a weapon.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. However, one of the bullets reportedly went through a wall of the house.

A source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was home at the time the shooting occurred. The singer lives in the Beverly Hills property with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children, RZA, Riot, and Rocki.

The source said that Rihanna is "okay." However, it is still not clear if anyone else was inside the house during the incident.