Rihanna is currently in the midst of balancing her duties as a mother of two, a popstar as well as a beauty mogul. The multi-faceted singer recently opened up about a particular struggle she has been facing when it comes to being a mom to two sons. Rihanna also opened up about her go-to hack to resolve the same.

Rihanna opens up about being a mom to he sons



In a recent interaction with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna, in her characteristic tongue-in-cheek manner, opened up about the struggles she faces when it comes to being a boy mom. The mother of two recounted how before becoming embracing motherhood she would have a lot of ideas about how she would dress a baby girl in "cute little things". However, being a mother to two sons has seen Rihanna significantly change her approach. The singer candidly shared that whenever she attempts to dress her sons, she simply aims to have them look like their father, ASAP Rocky - a fool proof plan of getting it right, each time.

She said, "When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky. Because I always envision dressing a girl, right? We all do as women, like, 'Oh, I'm going to dress her in these cute little things,' but then you get sons and you're like, 'What do I do?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have the biggest hack - their dad.' "

Rihanna shares an update on her next album



It truly has been a while since Rihanna dropped her last album, Anti. Anti, had released back in January of 2016. Since then, Rihanna has found herself swept up in her entrepreneurial pursuits, her romance with ASAP Rocky and embracing motherhood in quick succession - in 2022 and then soon after in 2023.

Her initial response to queries about her next album was a cheeky, "I wanna know too". She then added, "I already got stuff that I feel like I could make hits out of...Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who's gonna use what. Because it's so good."