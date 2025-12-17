Rob Reiner-Michele's Death Case: Couple's Son Nick Reiner Charged With First-Degree Murder Of His Parents

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead at their house in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Their youngest daughter, Romy Reiner, found them lying there, and she immediately called 911. During the investigation, it was revealed that the couple was stabbed to death, as they found multiple stab wounds on their body. By night, the police took their son Nick Reiner into custody after many claimed that they saw him fighting with his father at a party the day before. Nick did not resist when he was arrested in the Exposition Park area near the University of Southern California, about 14 miles from the crime scene, police said.

On Monday morning, they booked him for murder, Chief Jim McDonnell of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest.

Rob Reiner with his son Nick Reiner | Image: X)

Nick Reiner Charged With First-Degree Murder Of His Parents

Two days after the death of his parents, Nick has now been charged with first-degree murder. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced the charges at a news conference. They include special circumstances allegations of multiple murders and the use of a knife, which could enhance an eventual sentence. Hochman said his office has yet to decide whether they're going to seek the death penalty against the 32-year-old Nick.

“Their loss is beyond tragic and we will commit ourselves to bringing their murderer to justice," Hochman added.

Along with the two counts of first-degree murder, prosecutors added special circumstances of multiple murders and a special allegation that the defendant used a dangerous weapon, a knife. The additions could result in a more severe sentence.

Nick was expected to make an initial court appearance earlier on Tuesday, but his attorney, Alan Jackson, said he was not brought from the jail to the courthouse due to medical reasons. So, the judge has postponed it to Wednesday.

