Robert Redford Dies At 89: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi And Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Heartfelt Tributes To Hollywood Legend

Robert Redford, the Oscar-winning actor, director, and founder of Sundance, passed away at 89 on September 16. Media reports suggested that he died in his sleep, though the official cause has not been revealed.

The Hollywood legend and Academy Award-winning filmmaker took his last breath on Tuesday at his home in Sundance, nestled in the Utah mountains. Soon after the news surfaced, celebrities from Bollywood and across the globe expressed their grief on social media.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a quote by Redford on her Instagram story, writing, "'Storytelling is important. Part of human continuity' - Robert Redford."

Priyanka Chopra, Nargis Fakhri, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also shared pictures of the legendary actor-director on their social media accounts.

Veteran actor Soni Razdan uploaded a photo of Redford on her Instagram story with a broken heart emoji.

Actor Anil Kapoor shared old photos of Redford along with an emotional note. He wrote, "Rest in peace, Robert Redford. From Barefoot in the Park to The Great Gatsby, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting and all the films in between—he was one of the most beautiful, captivating men ever. His personality, that legendary jawline, that smile… beyond compare."

Cindi Berger, the chief executive of the publicity firm Rogers & Cowan PMK, confirmed the news in a statement to the New York Times. Berger said, "Robert Redford passed away on September 16 at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah - the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."

Robert last appeared in Avengers: Endgame, reprising his role as Secretary Alexander Pierce alongside Marvel veterans like Michael Douglas and Tilda Swinton.