Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur's Metro In Dino postponed for 2nd time, new release date announced

While the makers did not cite any reasons, several media reports claimed that Anurag Basu's dissatisfaction with certain footage may have led to the delay.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Metro In Dino
Metro In Dino team | Image:Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Metro In Dino, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, has been postponed for a second time. The film's release date was first moved from December 8, 2023, to March 29, 2024. However, in a recent statement, the makers revealed that the anthology, directed by Anurag Basu will now hit theatres in September 2024. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is a sequel to Basu's 2007 film Life in a Metro (2007).

Why is Metro In Dino postponed?

While the makers did not cite any reasons, several media reports claimed that Anurag Basu's dissatisfaction with certain footage may have led to the delay in Metro In Dino's release. Reportedly, the filmmaker wants to re-shoot some portions. It is also being reported that Pritam hasn't composed any songs for the film yet, which could be another reason for the delay.

(The team of Metro In Dino | Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Reacting to the speculations surrounding the reason for the film's delay, the film's producer Bhushan Kumar told MidDay, "We have only 30 days of songs and [talkie portions] left to shoot, which we will complete in March-April. Obviously, we won't be able to release the film on March 29...It has been tough getting combination dates of so many artistes. The film has six to seven songs, and Pritam has already started giving us some tracks." Continuing, Basu told the publication, "...Contrary to speculation, I've never re-shot anything for my films."

Konkona Sen Sharma retained for Metro... In Dino

Konkona Sen Sharma is the only cast member from the 2007 film Life in a... Metro who will also feature in the sequel. However, there has been no confirmation if the actor will reprise her role from the first film. Sharma played the role of Shruti Ghosh. She was paired opposite late Irrfan Khan who played the affable Monty. Life in a... Metro also featured Shiney Ahuja, Sharma Joshi, Kangana Ranaut and Kay Kay Menon among others, none of whom have been retained for the 2024 release. have been retained for the 2024 release. 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

