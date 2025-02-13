Scarlett Johansson Warns Against The Misuse Of AI After Her Fake Video Opposing Kanye West Goes Viral

Scarlett Johansson has warned about the "misuse of AI" | Image: X

Scarlett Johansson opens a debate as she urges US lawmakers to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) after an unauthorised deepfake video of her, alongside other Jewish individuals and several tech CEOs opposing Kanye West, went viral.

What is the AI video that Scarlett Johansson slammed?

The viral video circulating on social media opens with an AI-generated image of the actress. She is shown wearing a white T-shirt featuring a hand making a middle finger gesture, with the Star of David at its centre and the name "Kanye" written below.

It also presents AI-generated depictions of notable figures, including Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Additionally, the video highlights nearly a dozen Jewish celebrities, such as Drake, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Jack Black, Mila Kunis, and Lenny Kravitz. It ends with an AI-generated version of Adam Sandler giving the middle finger to the camera while the Jewish folk song "Hava Nagila" plays in the background.

Scarlett Johansson urges the government to limit A.I.

In a statement to People, the Black Widow actress shared: "Family members and friends have informed me that an AI-generated video, featuring my likeness in response to an antisemitic view, has been spreading online and gaining attention.

"I am a Jewish woman, and I have no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech in any form.

"However, I also strongly believe that the danger of hate speech amplified by AI is a much greater threat than any individual who claims responsibility for it."

She concluded: "We must address the misuse of AI, regardless of its message, or we risk losing our grip on reality."

Who created the Deepfake viral video?

A new deepfake anti-Kanye video, uploaded online on Wednesday, was created by Guy Bar and Ori Bejerano, digital marketers for the Israel-based creative agency Gitam BBDO.

Bejerano shared the video on Instagram, stating: "It's time to stop being silent and respond to antisemites like Kanye West in the strongest way possible."

Nicole Lampert, writing in the Jewish Chronicle, expressed that "it was thrilling to see Jewish stars standing up to Kanye West – if only they had really done it."

She added, "A viral video of the campaign, which turned out to be AI-generated, only highlights the deafening silence of the celebrity class."