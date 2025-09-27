Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco To Exchange Vows Today In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony; Here's What We Know About Guestlist, Venue And More

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are all set to get married today, September 27, in Montecito, California, and the guests have started arriving at the venue. The wedding was preceded by a Friday night rehearsal dinner at a country mansion. It saw guests, including BFF Taylor Swift, Martin Short, Steve Martin and Paul Rudd.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding: Venue

It is a private wedding and not much is known about the location. However, a source told The Sun, the guests are residing at the El Encanto hotel in Santa Barbara and from there they will be taken to the wedding venue. "All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time. Everyone is so excited despite the mystery; they know it will be an amazing time," The Sun quoted the source.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding: Guestlist

The singer and actress has kept her wedding details under wraps, but it was revealed that around 170 guests will attend the ceremony, including Taylor Swift, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Paul Rudd and Selena's other BFFs.

Selena Gomez's Bachelorette

In August, Selena, along with her BFFs, including Raquelle Stevens, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez, jetted off to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate her bachelorette. The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a series of photos offering a glimpse into her dreamy bachelorette bash. Seeing the album, it seems the trip was all about drinks, beach, sunbathing, good food and nonstop fun. In the first image, Selena can be seen in a one-shoulder short dress featuring 3D flowers. In the next image, she is again seen in a white dress, but this time it is a pretty pear dress paired with a veil with 'Bride to be' embroidered on it. The next image shows a BRIDE balloon decorated in a room, followed by a photo of Selena posing on a sofa with Mrs Levin spelt out with a balloon over her head.