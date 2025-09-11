Selena Gomez Shares Big Update About Her Wedding With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has spilt some fun details about her wedding to fiance Benny Blanco.

The 33-year-old singer-actress appeared on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 9, alongside her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

According to PEOPLE, while talking about her big day, Gomez joked about who would be the ring bearer at her and fiance Blanco's nuptials.

"It's wonderful, I'm very lucky," she said with a smile when asked about her wedding plans. "It's going well, I'm so excited."

When asked if Short and Martin will be invited to the ceremony, Gomez replied, "Course they are; Marty's the ring bearer."

The comment left the audience in splits, as Short pretended to present the ring in a dramatic "Lord of the Rings" style, saying, "Here's your ring, Selena. Take it."

He continued to joke about the wedding, telling the crowd, "We are all so excited because we love this lady and we love her fiance, Bad Bunny." Gomez quickly corrected him with a laugh, yelling, "Benny Blanco."