Advertisement

Simu Liu has responded to rumours that Shang Chi 2 could be cancelled as his titular hero has not been seen in any of the franchise projects since 2021. Liu made his debut as Shang Chi in Phase 4's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film was a box office success and immediately after its positive reception, the sequel was greenlit. However, updates on the second installment have not been coming forth from the Marvel Studios, leading to speculations that it might have been shelved or put on the backburner.

Simu Liu clears the air around Shang Chi 2

Actor Simu Liu has now confirmed that the highly-anticipated sequel to Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is still in development, despite speculation regarding its cancellation. Liu addressed the rumours during a recent exchange on Threads, assuring fans with a statement, "I proooomiss it's happening." The confirmation provides a sense of relief to fans eagerly awaiting the follow-up to the 2021 film.

Simu Liu's viral comment | Image: X

A still from Shang Chi | Image: IMDb

Return of the original cast and crew in Shang Chi sequel

The Shang Chi sequel, currently in development at the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will see the return of director Destin Daniel Cretton. The original cast, including Simu Liu as Shang Chi, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang as Xu Xialing and Benedict Wong as Wong, is expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming project.

Advertisement

While the MCU's release schedule for 2025 is fully booked, there are available slots for February 13, July 24, and November 6 in 2026, which could potentially be filled by Shang Chi 2, as reported by Screenrant. If the sequel is set for a 2026 release, it would mark a five-year gap between the original film and its follow-up.

The original Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a significant project for Marvel Studios, offering representation and expanding the MCU's lore with the introduction of the Ten Rings organisation and its ancient weapons.