Singer Perrie Edwards Announces Second Pregnancy With Fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Singer Perrie Edwards and her fiancé, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, have shared some happy news with their fans. The two are expecting their second child together.

The 32-year-old Little Mix star took to her Instagram to announce the news with an adorable video. In the black-and-white clip, Perrie wore a T-shirt that read, "If He Wanted To He Would..." on the back. When she turned around, her baby bump was revealed with a message on the front of the shirt that said, "...and He Did!"

Soon after, Alex and their 3-year-old son, Axel, appeared in the frame to share a warm family hug. Along with the clip, Edwards dropped a caption that read, "Guess what hunnies..." with a red heart emoji, leaving fans delighted.

The announcement comes after Perrie earlier spoke about going through a heartbreaking pregnancy loss in 2022, following the birth of Axel in 2021.

According to Billboard, in a recent podcast interview, she recalled, "Axel wasn't even walking yet and we were pregnant. I found out when I was rehearsing for the Little Mix tour. I was at rehearsals and I thought, 'Oh I don't feel good.' Every symptom under the sun so I was like, 'I think I'm pregnant.'"

But soon after, she noticed worrying signs while on tour. "Every night before a show, I kept bleeding," she said. "I remember sitting and thinking, 'This is it, I've lost the baby.'"