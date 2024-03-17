Sobhita Dhulipala Opens Up About Hollywood Debut With Monkey Man

Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming film Monkey Man. The actress will star in the film alongside Dev Patel. In a new interview, the Made In Heaven fame opened up on the upcoming movie.

Sobhita Dhulipala is ‘excited’ about her Hollywood debut

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala says she is super excited to make her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man, in which she features alongside Lion star Dev Patel. The Night Manager actor talked about the much-awaited movie on the sidelines of the Lakmé Fashion Week on March 15. “It’s my first time working in a new industry, it’s Hollywood. So that is super exciting for me,” Dhulipala, 31, told PTI.

Talking about her role in the movie, Sobhita shared, “Mine is not a big part but at the end of the day, it is a dream to be a part of Dev Patel’s vision.” The actor, also known for her performances in the Made In Heaven series and films Raman Raghav 2.0, Major and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, said she had an amazing time attending the world premiere of the movie at the South By Southwest (SXSW) film festival in Austin, Texas, earlier this week. “I just came back from the world premiere at Austin. It was amazing, what a beautiful reception. I had goosebumps from the whole experience. People were hooting, cheering, clapping and screaming. There was a standing ovation,” Dhulipala said.

Monkey Man marks the directorial debut of Patel, the star of multiple Oscar-winning movies Slumdog Millionaire as well as films like Hotel Mumbai, The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Green Knight. Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, Monkey Man is set in Mumbai and features Patel as Kid, a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.

Dhulipala features in the movie alongside a host of Indian actors, including Sikander Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Pitobash and Vipin Sharma. Set to be released in theatres on April 5, Monkey Man is produced by Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal. Patel has developed the movie from a story idea he had and wrote the screenplay along with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

(With inputs from PTI)