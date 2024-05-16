Sophie Turner 'Hated' Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas And Her Being Called ‘Jonas Brothers Wives’

Advertisement

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have parted ways after being together for over seven years. The couple announced their divorce in September 2023. The Game Of Thrones actor often accompanied her husband who was a part of a boy band group with his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas. Along with Sophie, the spouses of the other brothers - Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas also accompanied the band. In a new interview, Sophie raised her objection to their perception of media.

Sophie Turner objects to the labels given to the spouses of the Jonas Brothers

In a conversation with British Vogue, Sophie Turner spoke about how she was referred to as Joe’s wives when she would accompany him on tours. Sophie was married to Joe Jonas whose younger brother Nick Jonas is married to Priyanka Chopra and elder brother Kevin Jonas is married to Danielle Jonas. Talking to the publication, Sophie shared, “There was a lot of attention on the three brothers and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that.”

The Jonas Brothers with their wives | Image: Instagram

She went on to clarify that her ex-husband Joe was not at fault in the situation. She said, “It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him – in no way did he make me feel that – it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band.” Sophie, along with Priyanka and Danielle appeared in the music video of the Jonas Brother song Sucker.

Sophie Turner opens up on divorce

The actress, in an interview with Vogue, recalled going through ‘mom guilt’ during the custody battle of her children in the ongoing divorce proceedings with husband Joe Jonas. She said, “I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan.”

A file photo of Joe Jonas and Sophie | Image: Instagram

In the same interview, the actress shared how she was initially hesitant to stand up for her rights. She said, “There were some days that I didn't know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, 'I can't do this. I just can't.' I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself. And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, 'Do it for your kids,' I'm doing it. I wouldn't do it for myself, but I'll find the strength for them.”