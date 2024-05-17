Advertisement

Despite being a proud mother of two girls with her ex-husband Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner acknowledged that she wasn't sure she wanted to have children at the age of 24. In an interview with British Vogue, the actress talked about her experience of becoming a mother. She recalled finding out she was expecting her first child, Willa, who is now three years old while attending a retreat in Bali.

Sophie Turner on her first pregnancy

Turner revealed that she thought about embracing motherhood for a week but she wasn't sure about becoming a mother in her twenties. The actress also seeks therapy in order to comprehend it. She told Joe she was pregnant as soon as she returned from Bali.

Turner said, “Maybe because I was so young, I sat on it for a week. Thankfully there were therapists there to help me talk things through. I told my husband when I got back. I remember throwing the pregnancy test at him, saying ‘What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?’ When you’re in your early 20s, life is so frivolous. At that point, I really didn’t know if I wanted to be a mother, but something changed in me that day. I just knew I had to have her."

Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas’s legal battle

In September 2023, after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, sued her ex for alleged "wrongful detention," accusing him of refusing to allow their daughters to return to England. In October, they reached a temporary custody agreement.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents," they said in a joint statement in October.