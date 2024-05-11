Advertisement

Herschel Weingrod appears to have added his name to what appears to be the ever-evolving list of unmasked predators from Hollywood. For those unversed with Weingrod's identity - he is the rather esteemed writer of projects like Space Jam. An expose however, has now jeopardised his legacy.

Herschel Weingrod caught red-handed



In a recent video uploaded to social media, YouTubers Vitaly and Bradley Martin, appear to have caught Herschel Weingrod indulging in predatory behaviour. The writer can be seen partaking in inappropriate behaviour with a girl, claiming to be 15 years of age. The video shows her interaction with Weingrod to be brief, after which she abruptly leaves.

Vitaly and Bradley Martin caught “Space Jam” (1996) film producer/writer Herschel Weingrod allegedly trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl on stream.

Vitaly and Bradley directly walk up to Weingrod, questioning his behaviour. The writer attempts to brush the moment off, calling it friendly, harmless banter. When he got down to justifying his behaviour, Weingrod, who goes by the moniker 'Boris', asserted how he believed the girl to be 23 years of age - not 15. When the conversation appears to be slipping out of his hands, Weingrod attempts to flee the scene. Vitaly and Bradley however, follow him relentlessly, also using pink and blue gunpowder cannons, to mark their territory. Weingrod eventually seeks shelter in a building, from which the YouTubers are denied entry by the security guard. The video in question, has understandably been going viral on the internet.

Who is Herschel Weingrod?



Space Jam makes for just a part of Weingrod's legacy. The writer has lent his name to projects to the tune of Trading Places, Twins and Kindergarten Cop, all of which he has co-written with Timothy Harris. Jewish by birth, Weingrod has to his name a degree in European history from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, as well as a London Film School diploma.

If the antics shown on the video are true, Hollywood's unraveling legacy of predators adds yet another name to its hall of shame. Previous names implicated in a similar manner include Harvey Weinstein, Diddy, Kevin Spacey and Jeffrey Epstein to name a few.