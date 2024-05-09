Advertisement

Spider-Man director Sam Raimi and his wife Gillian Greene have parted ways 30 years of marriage. Greene filed for divorce in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday, May 8, citing irreconcilable differences, as per a report in People.

Gillian Greene requested to terminate Sam Raimi's ability to receive alimony

In the court documents obtained by People, Gillian has requested the court to award her spousal support and terminate the 64-year-old director's ability to receive alimony. She has also requested that Raini cover her attorney fees.

(A file photo of Sam and Gillian Image: Instagram)

The estranged couple has five children - three of their eldest children - Emma Rose, Lorne, and Henry - who have appeared as extras in the film directed by Raimi.

All you need to know about Sam Raimi

The director is best known for directing the original Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. He has a long-standing relationship with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as he directed the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022. He has also directed multiple other movies such as the Evil Dead franchise, The Gift, For Love of the Game, Darkman and Madness.

(A BTS photo from the set of Spider-Man | Image: Instagram)

Will Sam Raimi direct Spider-Man 4?

Reports have been doing the rounds that Raimi is set to direct the fourth instalment of the superhero flick, starring Tom Holland. However, in a recent interview with Comic Book Resources, he addressed the rumours and said, "Well, I haven't heard anything about that," but he added that he loves the latest Spider-Man movies."

His upcoming movie is titled Don't Move which has reportedly been acquired by Netflix. He is serving as a producer of the project. The project stars Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock and "follows a seasoned serial killer who injects a grieving woman with a paralytic agent while the two of them are isolated deep in the forest."

