Star Wars' Child Actor Jake Lloyd Is In A Mental Health Rehabilitation, Confirms His Mother

Jake Lloyd, known for his role as Anakin Skywalker in the 1999 film Star Wars franchise as a child actor, is in a mental health rehabilitation facility, revealed his mother Lisa Lloyd. The actor, who is now 35 years old, hid himself from the spotlight after the release of the movie.

Lisa Lloyd shares an update about their son Jake's well-being

In an interview with Scripps News, Lisa shared that Jake was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2008. He also experienced challenges with distinguishing between realities. Recalling when she first noticed Jake’s personality changing, Lisa said, “He started talking about ‘realities.’ He didn't know if he was in this reality, or a different reality. I didn't really know exactly what to say to that.”

(A file photo of Jake | Image: Instagram)

She added that one day, she asked him if he’d completed his homework and he said, “I don't even know if I need to do it. I don’t know which reality I’m in.”

“And I'm like, ‘Well, you're in my reality today, so you have to do your homework,’” Lisa told the then-teen.

(A file photo of Jake | Image: IMDb)

After taking Jake to see a doctor, the medical provider revealed that he could have bipolar disorder. In 2007, while studying at Columbia College Chicago, Jake started missing a lot of classes and claimed to see people with "black eyes" staring at him out in public. However, he didn’t think he needed to go to the therapist because there’s nothing wrong with him.”

When Jake had a psychotic breakdown

Jake's mother recalled a time in 2015 when the actor led deputies on a multi-county chase before wrecking his car. Following this incident, Lisa tried to get him an attorney, but Jake would not answer her calls. She further revealed that Jake is currently about 10 months into an 18-month stay at a mental health rehabilitation facility after what she calls a "full-blown psychotic break" in March 2023 when he turned his car off in the middle of a three-lane road.

Assuring his fans about his mental health, Lisa said,“He’s doing much better than I expected." She added that he’s “becoming a little bit more social. He loves all the new Star Wars stuff."