A man wanted in connection with the random attack on Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street earlier this month was arrested on an assault charge Friday, police said. The 66-year-old star of Boardwalk Empire and Fargo was walking in midtown Manhattan on May 8 when a stranger punched him in the face. Subsequently, he was taken to a hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. In a statement issued by his publicist, Buscemi was said to be doing fine.

File photo of Steve Buscemi | Image: AP

Authorities make arrest in Manhattan assault case

City police have charged a 50-year-old homeless man with second-degree assault on Friday afternoon in the same precinct where Buscemi was attacked. Authorities announced on Tuesday that they had identified the man as the suspect and were looking for him. At the time of attack, the police had circulated the mugshot of the suspect as obtained from CCTV.

It was not immediately clear if the man had an attorney who could respond to the allegations. A phone message was left at the local public defenders’ office.

Buscemi’s publicist remains silent on arrest of attacker

Steve Buscemi’s publicist did not immediately return a message. In previous comments, they said the actor was “another victim of a random act of violence in the city” and that he was doing fine.

In March, Buscemi’s Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan’s Central Park. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.