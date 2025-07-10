Superman Fans, Get Ready To Empty Your Pockets As Ticket Prices Soar Over ₹2200 In India

James Gunn's Superman is all set to kick-start the new DCEU. The movie, one of the most anticipated Hollywood titles coming out this year, is all set to fly into cinema halls on July 11 and the anticipation regarding it is sky high. In India too, superhero movies have traditionally performed well and Superman may take the lead at the box office over holdover titles like Metro In Dino, F1, Jurassic World: Rebirth and Sitaare Zameen Par.

Superman advance bookings in India have begun and the ticket prices in some regions will shock you. The Hollywood tentpole fare is releasing in premium formats including IMAX 3D, 4DX 3D, ICE 3D in multiple languages. In Delhi NCR, Mumbai and other metro cities, some premium cinema halls, tickets prices will really make you empty your pockets.

David Corenswet plays Superman in James Gunn's new DC Studios project | Image: X

In Mumbai's INOX: Jio World Plaza in BKC and Delhi's PVR Select City Walk, tickets are selling over ₹2200 per ticket (excluding taxes). Other expensive tickets go for ₹1550, ₹1750, ₹1900 and ₹2000. Such premium pricing for a film in India is not new. Trending movies like Pathaan, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD and Pushpa 2 tickets were sold as high as ₹2400 in several regions.