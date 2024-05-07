Advertisement

There have been heated discussions on Clark Kent's costume ever since James Gunn announced that the DC Universe would debut on screen with Superman: Legacy, which was later changed to Superman. David Corenswet is cast as the leading man while Rachel Brosnahan will play the role of Lois Lane. At last, Gunn has shown the first photo of Corenswet dressed as Superman, and the costume appears to draw inspiration from both recent and historical sources.

David Corenswet introduced as Superman

The image made public on social media shows Corenswet's Superman costume for the first time. An explosion can be seen behind him while the man of steel is seen putting on his red boots in front of a window, possibly getting ready to go into action. Corenswet's outfit resembles that of Henry Cavill's contemporary Superman costume with one noteworthy exception, it seems that the character's iconic red trunks have made its return.

What do we know about Superman?

Gunn, who is the writer and director of the movie, told The Hollywood Reporter last year, “I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am. He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s fucking Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like.”

Advertisement

The DC Studios film, which Gunn and Peter Safran announced in March, deals with the superhero's journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small-town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent.

Cast of Superman

In addition to David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, the movie also has Nicholas Hoult as the archenemy Lex Luthor. In supporting roles, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Edi Gathegi, Terence Rosemore and others will be a part of the movie. It is slated to release in theatres on July 11, 2025.