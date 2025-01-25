Swifties Are Baffled After Taylor Swift's Reputation And Debut Disappears From Spotify, Speculate New Album Announcement

Taylor Swift's self-titled debut album from 2006 and her 2017 hit album Reputation disappeared from Spotify on January 24. Although albums are still available on the platform, fans can only access them through searches. This sudden change sparked curiosity among Swifties, who took to social media to share their theories behind this move. Many wondered if this move was connected to Swift's plans to re-record and re-release the albums as "Taylor's Version," which she has yet to do.

Swifties bragging theories as Reputation and Debut disappears from Spotify

The Cruel Summer singer has been hinting at Reputation: Taylor's Version for quite some time. Since the albums vanished from the streaming platform, fans quickly speculated that the pop star might be revisiting her Reputation era. This re-recorded album is highly anticipated, especially after her earlier re-releases: Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021, followed by Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023.

Taylor Swift ablum poster | Image: X

"Oh, I checked it and it's true, oh my oh my! Could this mean we’ll get Rep and Debut TV sooner than we think? I'm excited, ahhh," a user on X shared.

Another fan commented, "I have Debut, but not Reputation. I think Reputation may be next! But maybe Lover Deluxe first, since there’s all this Lover merch."

Taylor Swift to re-release Reputation and Debut album at the next Grammy?

By suggesting another theory, a fan on X wrote that there could be a big announcement at the Grammys, which are scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2025. "Maybe an announcement at the next Grammys," the user wrote. Since the pop star, who is nominated this year, often shares professional news during her acceptance speeches, she might reveal plans to re-release Reputation and her debut album.