English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Sydney Sweeney Reacts To Madame Web Box Office Failure, Addresses Affair Rumours With Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney addressed her dating rumour with Glen Powell and even went on to take a jibe at her recent release, Madame Web.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In her debut appearance as a guest host on Saturday Night Live, Sydney Sweeney discussed a variety of rumors, including one involving her co-star Glen Powell from Anyone But You. The actress addressed the dating rumour with Powell and even went on to mention a few of her well known roles launching into a brief criticism of her recent film, Madame Web. 

Sydney Sweeney takes a jibe at Madame Web 

Sydney was not afraid to make fun of her recent role as Julia Carpenter in Madame Web, in which she co starred Emma Roberts and Dakota Johnson. 

Wearing a stunning white dress with spaghetti straps, Sweeney joked, “You have seen me in Anyone But You and Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web,” referring to the brutal reviews and box office failure of the movie. 

Advertisement

 

Sydney Sweeney reacts to Glen Powell affair rumour

Glen Powell, the actress' co-star in Anyone But You, was the subject of another rumour that she wished to dispel. Sydney said, “I’d say the craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé [Jonathan Davino] produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?”

Advertisement

 

As the camera panned to Glen Powell in the audience, she acknowledged that she was joking and that her true love was in the green room.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

an hour ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

an hour ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

an hour ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

an hour ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

an hour ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

an hour ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

an hour ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

an hour ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

an hour ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

3 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

5 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE | India's Time Has Come: Ashwini Vaishnaw

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Meg Lanning Attains Spectacular Milestone During WPL Match

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Avantika Vandanapu Credits 3 Idiots For Propelling Her Love For Cinema

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. Shehbaz Sharif 'Selected' Pakistan PM, But Army Still Pulling Strings?

    Videos21 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024 DC vs GG Live Score: DC beats GG by 25 runs

    Sports 33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo