In her debut appearance as a guest host on Saturday Night Live, Sydney Sweeney discussed a variety of rumors, including one involving her co-star Glen Powell from Anyone But You. The actress addressed the dating rumour with Powell and even went on to mention a few of her well known roles launching into a brief criticism of her recent film, Madame Web.

Sydney Sweeney takes a jibe at Madame Web

Sydney was not afraid to make fun of her recent role as Julia Carpenter in Madame Web, in which she co starred Emma Roberts and Dakota Johnson.

Wearing a stunning white dress with spaghetti straps, Sweeney joked, “You have seen me in Anyone But You and Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web,” referring to the brutal reviews and box office failure of the movie.

LMFAOO Sydney Sweeney cooked madame web pic.twitter.com/685eT8yHAa — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 3, 2024

Sydney Sweeney reacts to Glen Powell affair rumour

Glen Powell, the actress' co-star in Anyone But You, was the subject of another rumour that she wished to dispel. Sydney said, “I’d say the craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé [Jonathan Davino] produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?”

Sydney Sweeney just addressed the affair rumors with co-star Glen Powell during her SNL monologue…and he made a surprise cameo as her “fiancé” pic.twitter.com/2NcdfQdpZY — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2024

As the camera panned to Glen Powell in the audience, she acknowledged that she was joking and that her true love was in the green room.