Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 22:14 IST
Sydney Sweeney Reacts To Madame Web Box Office Failure, Addresses Affair Rumours With Glen Powell
Sydney Sweeney addressed her dating rumour with Glen Powell and even went on to take a jibe at her recent release, Madame Web.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
In her debut appearance as a guest host on Saturday Night Live, Sydney Sweeney discussed a variety of rumors, including one involving her co-star Glen Powell from Anyone But You. The actress addressed the dating rumour with Powell and even went on to mention a few of her well known roles launching into a brief criticism of her recent film, Madame Web.
Sydney Sweeney takes a jibe at Madame Web
Sydney was not afraid to make fun of her recent role as Julia Carpenter in Madame Web, in which she co starred Emma Roberts and Dakota Johnson.
Wearing a stunning white dress with spaghetti straps, Sweeney joked, “You have seen me in Anyone But You and Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web,” referring to the brutal reviews and box office failure of the movie.
Advertisement
Sydney Sweeney reacts to Glen Powell affair rumour
Glen Powell, the actress' co-star in Anyone But You, was the subject of another rumour that she wished to dispel. Sydney said, “I’d say the craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell. That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé [Jonathan Davino] produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?”
Advertisement
As the camera panned to Glen Powell in the audience, she acknowledged that she was joking and that her true love was in the green room.
Advertisement
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 22:14 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Rishabh Pant plays kanche
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WPL 2024 DC vs GG Live Score: DC beats GG by 25 runsSports 33 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.