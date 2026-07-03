Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding: Bride's Entourage Arrives At Canopy-covered Madison Square Garden, Fans Camp Outside Venue

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding: New York is gearing up for double celebrations on the July 4 weekend. The songstress and NFL star are all set to exchange vows in one of the most-awaited celebrity events of the year. The pre-wedding functions of the couple have already begun at Madison Square Garden, which will later host over 1000 guests. Videos from outside the venue have flooded social media.

Taylor Swift arrives at her wedding venue

In the evening of July 2, local time, Taylor Swift's SUV was spotted entering the wedding venue. The Love Story hitmaker was seen arriving at Madison Square Garden in her vehicle, which was escorted by several other cars. Though the tinted glass-covered cars blocked any view of the singer, local media claim that it was indeed her entourage that arrived at the location.

NYPD puts up signs near Madison Square Garden

No Parking signs put up by NYPD near MSG | Image: AP News

While the internet was debating over the wedding venue of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, ‘no parking' signs for Thursday and Friday were put up in and around the area by the New York Police Department (NYPD). This was followed by a full street closure, which went into effect overnight, allowing crews to erect a “drive-through tent” next to a separate “entrance tent". Videos and photos from outside the venue show a white tent being put up to conceal the inner workings of the location. Access to Penn Station — the busiest rail hub in the U.S., sitting directly below the arena — will be heavily restricted, with transit users urged to use a separate entrance further from the venue. Several blocks surrounding the arena will be off-limits to vehicles and partially closed to pedestrians, according to information shared by police.

What is the exact time of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

As per the publication, the pre-wedding events of the celebrity couple began on Thursday, July 2. For the ‘pre-party’ celebration, a permit has been obtained for 100 guests who were scheduled to arrive at Madison Square Garden at 6:30 PM. Thursday evening, black sport utility vehicles were seen driving into a tented area, shielding views of who was going into MSG.

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The “main event” will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, as per the application, with the option to continue until 4 a.m. the following morning. That party can host up to 1,000 people.



Also Read: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding: A 12-Hour Extravaganza At MSG

Fans camp outside Madison Square Garden for Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce

Despite the several security measures in place and the celebrity couple trying their best to conceal the details of their wedding, fans of Taylor Swift and the NFL star rushed to Madison Square Garden to catch a glimpse of the soon-to-be-weds among the other guests who were arriving. The wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is set to witness a celebrity galore, and therefore, heightened public attention on the event is expected. Moreover, Swift is one of the most followed singers in the world with her fiercely loyal fans, known as Swifties, keeping a hawk-eye over her every move. Fans who are not in New York at the time of the wedding have taken to their social media accounts to aggressively reshare details of the big day and provide their observations on the wedding.



Also Read: Taylor Swift's Fiancé Travis Kelce's Most Stylish Looks Amid Wedding Buzz