Arguably one of the biggest nights for the fashion industry, this year's Met Gala, is just around the corner. While the Met red carpet regulars are getting their sartorial picks for the celebrated evening in order, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, do not appeared to be bothered with the same. Both, reportedly, have declined their respective Met Gala invites, and will be sitting out this year's fashion carnival.

Why will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce not be attending this year's Met Gala?



As per a Marca report, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have RSVP'ed a "no" to their respective Met Gala invites. The fortunate detail in this bit of information is that Taylor's absence from the big night can be explained considering her professional commitments with the Eras tour. The Paris leg of the Eras tour will be kicking off the same week as the Met Gala. With the rehearsals and preparations involved in the run up to the concert, Taylor opting out of the high-profile event, is understandable.

Travis Kelce's reasons for opting out of the same however, are unclear. For now, speculations suggest that Kelce's refusal of the invite is solely influenced by Taylor's absence from the event. Neither have addressed these speculations thus far.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce avoiding high-profile events?



The world appears to be completely taken by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance. While the duo have been repeatedly spotted on their quaint date nights coupled with regular appearances at Taylor's concerts and Kelce's games, they are surprisingly, yet to make their official red carpet debut.

The closest the duo have come to doing so, is when they made a joint appearance at Madonna's Oscars after-party. More recently, Taylor and Travis were spotted together during Coachella's weekend 1. Their red carpet debut then, is still pending.