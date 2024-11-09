sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 19:09 IST, November 9th 2024

The Batman's Joker Barry Keoghan Gets A DC Spin-Off Series? James Gunn Disputes

James Gunn, filmmaker and co-head of DC Studios opened up about Batman spin-off series. He has DC Universe's initial slate of projects lined up.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Barry Keoghan and James Gunn
File photo of Barry Keoghan and James Gunn | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:09 IST, November 9th 2024