The Drama Trailer Out: Zendaya-Robert Pattinson's 'Perfect Relationship' Is A Myth? Wait For Her To Open Up About A Secret

The trailer for actors Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's upcoming film 'The Drama' is now out, and it offers a first look at a relationship that is not as perfect as it seems.

The one-minute-twenty-eight-second trailer introduces Emma Harwood, portrayed by Zendaya, a bookstore clerk from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Charlie Thompson, played by Pattinson, a British museum director living in the United States.

The two appear deeply in love, on the brink of a storybook future as they prepare for their wedding.

However, that idyllic tone takes a sharp turn during a seemingly casual dinner with friends, where an unsettling truth begins to surface.

While the trailer keeps the specifics under wraps, the immediate aftermath hints at a revelation powerful enough to threaten the very foundation of their relationship.

Take a look:

Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone serve as producers. The film is directed by Kris Borgli and is set to release in Indian cinemas on April 3 through PVRINOX Pictures.

On the work front, Zendaya might soon be seen in the upcoming third season of HBO's Euphoria and in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which hits theatres this summer. She will also be part of the voice cast for Shrek 5, according to The Hollywood Reporter.