The Fantastic Four First Step: Netizens Accuse Marvel Of Using AI To Create Posters, Production House Breaks Silence
Earlier, the production house Marvel Studios used AI to create the opening sequence of Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.
The much-awaited teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally been unveiled on Tuesday. Marvel Studios gave the fans a proper look at the forthcoming movie and introduced them to the retrofuturistic world of the Fantastic Four. While the teaser is earning positive reviews from fans across the globe, the poster inconsistencies have left the fans alarmed, accusing the production house of using AI for the poster. This has come after, the production house used AI to create the opening sequence of Secret Invasion.
Netizens accuse Marvel Studios of using AI for Fantastic Four poster
Ahead of a teaser, the production house shared a series of posters as a tease. However, the netizens noticed several inconsistencies in the poster, leading to speculation that they had taken the help of artificial intelligence to create the poster. One of the posters seemingly features people with four fingers instead of five and two women looking identical. Soon after the makers dropped the post, netizens flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "The guy holding the flag has 4 fingers boooo ai." Another wrote, "These images look so AI generated." The third user wrote, "AI….seriously. You’re Disney you can afford to actually pay people."
"It’s AI. The person holding the blue flag has 4 fingers. Yikes," a user wrote. "One of, if not, the biggest movie franchise in the world and they’re using A.I. for their promotional posters. Insane," wrote another.
Marvel Studios addresses controversy around Fantastic Four: First Steps poster
A spokesperson of Marvel confirmed to TheWrap that AI was not used in the creation of these posters.
The teaser introduces fans to the retrofuturistic world of the Fantastic Four. It opens with Reed Richards and Sue Storm walking a guest through their headquarters at the Baxter Building, while H.E.R.B.I.E. and The Thing prepare a meal. A key moment in the teaser features an emotional exchange between Reed and Sue about their past and future. "Before we went up the first time," Reed tells Sue, "you couldn't turn invisible, Ben wasn't a rock, and Johnny never caught fire."
"Ben has always been a rock. Johnny is...Johnny. And I am right here. Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together, as a family," responds Sue in the teaser.
What else do we know about the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps?
The movie is set in an alternate 1960s and was filmed overseas from July to November 2024. The cast also includes Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal (a version of Silver Surfer), Paul Walter-Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. The film is directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision) and written by Ric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. Kevin Feige is producing for Marvel Studios.
