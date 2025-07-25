The Fantastic Four First Steps Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Pedro Pascal-Vanessa Kirby's Superhero Film Makes A Slow Start In India

The Fantastic Four - First Steps Box Office Collection: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn's superhero drama earned positive reviews in India. However, it isn't reflecting at the box office. The film is witnessing a slow pace collection on the opening day, but it's the end of the week, so the collection might rise by the end of the day. The film is the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps box office collection day 1 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has collected ₹2.41 crore in the IMAX 3D version at the box office since Friday morning in India. The Fantastic Four: First Steps had an overall 44.58 per cent English occupancy today, with 44.13 per cent in the morning and 45.03 per cent in the afternoon. With the positive word of mouth, the movie might earn well at the box office, but we will have to wait for the final figure.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps X reviews

Not just the plot or direction, every single character is receiving a heap of praise. However, among all, Vanessa as Sue Storm stole the limelight. Movie buffs are calling her a "powerhouse" for portraying the iconic character with such brilliancy. A user praised the performance of Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch and wrote, "All of you owe Joseph a huge apology; he gave us THE definitive take on the Human Torch. It's nice to finally see a version of Johnny who's as smart as they are annoying. A master rage baiter, but so genuine and compassionate. I adore him so much! #FantasticFour."



"Just got out of the theater from watching #FantasticFour. Definitely one of the strongest MCU movies in recent times. The complete silence in the cinema during THAT emotional moment towards the end... The visuals, the score, the aesthetic... Simply put, it was... fantastic," read the review.

All about The Fantastic Four: First Steps