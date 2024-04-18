Advertisement

Quentin Tarantino, who is known for giving blockbuster films to Hollywood is not interested in making The Movie Critic, which he previously said would be his final directorial venture. The director has given the project a thumbs down, reports Variety.

Quentin Tarantino backs out from The Movie Critic

The Movie Critic would have been Tarantino’s 10th feature film, but sources say he won’t be looking to rewrite the script or revive the project, instead making plans to move on to something new. As per Variety, Brad Pitt has been cast in a lead role in the film. At one point, Tarantino had said the 1977-set film was about a small-time movie critic who wrote smart reviews for a porn magazine. It was also rumoured that Pitt would play some form of his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood character Cliff Booth, who in Tarantino’s novelisation of the feature was a big movie buff.

(A file photo of Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt | Image: Instagram)

Tarantino talked briefly about The Movie Critic before an audience at the Cannes Film Festival last year, saying, “I can’t tell you guys (anything) until you see the movie. I’m tempted to do some of the character’s monologues right now, but I’m not going to. Maybe if there were less video cameras. You just have to wait and see."

The plan to film The Movie Critic was moving along before Tarantino had a change of heart. In addition to casting Pitt, the production had secured a $20 million tax subsidy from the state of California.

(A file photo of Quentin Tarantino | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Quentin Tarantino

It remains uncertain which project the auteur will pursue next, as he had also decided against an R-rated Star Trek film in 2019, saying it was too big a project. “Look, I might come up with a really big idea. But right now, the idea of a smaller audience almost all the way around is appealing to me," he said at the time.