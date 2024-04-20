Advertisement

The new iteration of classic sitcom The Office has found its first two cast members in British actor Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore. Sources told entertainment news outlet Variety that Impacciatore and Gleeson are attached to the project, which remain in development at Universal Television.

What more do we know about The Office follow-up series?

The two actors will be part of an ensemble cast, like the beloved American mockumentary series, which starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, among others. The Office, which was a remake of the British series of the same title, ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013. The updated take comes from The Office creator Greg Daniels, who has partnered with Michael Koman, best known for the reality show Nathan for You.

New cast of The Office | Image: X

No platform is yet attached to the project as the studio wants to make sure the take is right before setting it up at a network or a streamer. Gleeson, known for featuring in movies Frank, Ex Machina, About Time and The Revenant, is no stranger to the small screen world. He has appeared in shows such as Black Mirror, Run and White House Plumbers. Impacciatore found global fame with her role as Valentina on season two of the HBO black comedy series The White Lotus. She is primarily known for her work in Italian films like Napoleon and Me and Miss F.

The Office launched the career of many young actors

The Office was an official adaptation of a British TV show of the same title, which starred Ricky Gervais as the protagonist. When the show first went on-air, many in the audience found it to be too edgy and cringe-evoking to be funny. However, in coming years, the show gradually built a fanbase of its own, ranking all TV rating charts for the next many years. The show streamed on Netflix for many years, before the producers decide to sell the streaming rights to Peacock, where The Office can be currently streamed.

Besides establishing Michael Scott’s credentials as a supremely talented comedic actor, the show also made actors like John Krasinski, Ed Helms, B.J.Novak popular names, most of whom later made a career in Hollywood.

(With inputs from PTI)


