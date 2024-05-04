Advertisement

The year 2023 was a successful year at the movies for Chris Pine, with the actor having seen through three back-to-back releases - Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Poolman, and Wish. While Pine may have to his name an extensive filmography boasting titles across all genres, many still remember him best as the dapper Nicholas Devereaux from The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Chris Pine recalls the moment his life changed for good

In the recently released preview of Chris Pine's interview on Today's Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist, the actor can be seen detailing the afternoon his life changed as he received the news of being cast in The Princess Diaries 2. He said, "I just remember distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow. It was the height of summer and I was getting off at Magnolia. I was on my little Verizon tiny little flip phone, my silver one, and I got a call from my agents that I booked the job."

He was told point blank that he would be paid $65000 for the job - something, which at the time, felt like receiving a $50 million pay cheque. He added, "I pulled over onto the side of the freeway and they said, 'You're getting paid $65,000,' And it was like they had just told me I'd made $50 million. It was absolutely earth-shattering. I’ll never forget that."

Chris Pine reminisces about The Princess Diaries 2 premiere

Admittedly, it takes a bit to get used to the chaos that comes with the arc lights. This is exactly what Pine experienced during the premiere of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which incidentally, took place at Disneyland. He said, "I remember when we had to do the premiere for that, it was at Disneyland. I got picked up in a stretch limo with my agent and we went there and I was so nervous."

The Princess Diaries 2 was the starting point of Pine's illustrious Hollywood career - now spanning over two decades. However, at the time of receiving the 'life changing' call from his agents, all he felt was relief at not having to ask his parents for financial help, yet again, as he had bills overdue.