Advertisement

The comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish got candid about her health battles ahead of the release of the new memoir I Curse You With Joy. She opened up about her hidden pain due to endometriosis, which she has been suffering from for a longtime. Endometriosis is a condition where endometrium extends outside the uterus and results in pelvic pain.

My body is playing tricks on me: Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany, in an interview with PEOPLE, opened up about her reproductive health and eight miscarriages. The 44-year-old actress said that she is "pretty sure" the devil is real because, on the first day of her period, she feels her life gets turned upside down. She also experiences debilitating pain, which is likely because of endometriosis. "I'm be like, 'Am I dying?'" she continued.

(A file photo of Tiffany | Image: Instagram)

The actress shared that last year in November she visited her doctor because she was fainting due to the pain's intensity. "She gave me something because I kept passing out. I don't talk about it, but people just think I'm sleeping everywhere, but I'm passing out because I'll be in so much pain," she added.

(A file photo of Tiffany | Image: Instagram)

Tiffany Haddish opens up about suffering from eight miscarriages

Speaking to PEOPLE, the actress said that it is "devastating". Every time she found out she was pregnant, she stopped drinking alcohol or smoking and took all the precautions. "Even if I don’t really want [the baby], I still try to give it a chance," she continued. Despite taking all the precautions, she would suffer from a miscarriage. "It's like, I don't know why there's so much blood. And then I go to the doctor and they're like, 'Oh, you're miscarrying right now. And I just D&C (dilation and curettage, a procedure to remove pregnancy tissue)," she added. Her last miscarriage was last year.

The actress is currently celibate and doesn't plan on getting married again or becoming a mom. However, a part of her wants to give all the love she has to someone who can grow with it.