Tom Cruise is filming the next Mission Impossible film in London. Recently, some photos from the set went viral on social media wherein Tom's character Ethan Hunt can be seen running through the city in a blood-soaked shirt. The eighth installment of the franchise is titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Tom Cruise shoots for Mission Impossible 8 in London

As per media reports, Tom Cruise was filming a chase scene in Whitehall and Parliament Square within the city. The actor was spotted sprinting across the Westminster Bridge while shooting for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two. Mission Impossible 8, also known as Dead Reckoning Part Two, will pick up where Mission Impossible 7 left off, bringing the ongoing story arc to a close. This is the first time a story arc has been split into two parts in the Mission Impossible franchise.

The previous installment of the film received a lot of attention for Tom Cruise's daring stunt, in which he jumped off a cliff on a bike. This iconic scene served as a major selling point for the film, leaving fans eager to see what the 61-year-old actor has planned for the next installment. According to Box Office Mojo, Mission Impossible 7 earned a staggering $567,535,383 globally. Mission Impossible 8 is expected to be released in May 2025. Rebecca Fergusson, Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Waddingham, and Nick Offerman are expected to return to the franchise in the next film.

Tom uses helicopters to overcome roadworks during Mission Impossible 8 filming

Nothing can stop Tom Cruise if he has set his mind to filming some of the most nerve-racking stunts. The Hollywood star is using helicopters to ensure that the latest Mission: Impossible film isn't disrupted by roadworks, reports Female First UK. Tom has found an innovative way of ensuring that the cast and crew of Mission: Impossible 8 have been able to get to and from work, amid road works on the M25 in south-east England. The M25 road encircles most of Greater London.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The M25 closure is a headache for most people but not for Tom. He is so keen to keep 'Mission: Impossible 8' in production that he’s got helicopters on standby in London to fly his crew over to Longcross. It sounds excessive but delaying work on the film is a bigger problem and Tom is such a professional - he’d move heaven and earth to keep the show on the road."

The source further mentioned, quoted by Female First UK, "Staff on the movie or stars who are needed for filming have been told if they can’t get to Longcross because of the M25 closures they’ll be flown in by chopper. It’s a feat that is just like a scene out of one of Tom’s films."

(With inputs from IANS)