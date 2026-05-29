Tom Holland To Retire As Spider-Man After Brand New Day? Actor Hints So

Actor Tom Holland has opened up about the future of his journey as Spider-Man, saying he would eventually feel "so content swinging off into the sunset" and passing the superhero mantle to another actor, according to People.

Holland first appeared as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and went on to headline three Spider-Man films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Empire magazine ahead Iof the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland reflected on what the future could look like for the franchise.

"For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter," Holland said, according to People.

"Whatever that looks like, I don't know," he added.

The actor also compared his own Marvel journey with Robert Downey Jr., whose Tony Stark played a mentor and father figure to Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"But, if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset," Holland shared.

Holland became the third actor to portray Peter Parker on the big screen after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Both actors reunited with Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Apart from the Spider-Man trilogy, Holland also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, besides making a cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, according to People.

According to the report, 'Brand New Day', inspired by the comic storyline of the same name, follows the events of 'No Way Home', where Peter Parker lives in a world where his loved ones no longer remember him, while he continues operating as Spider-Man.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is slated to release in theatres on July 31.

Meanwhile, Holland will also be seen in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey, which is set to hit theatres on July 17, according to People. (ANI)

