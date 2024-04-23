Advertisement

Tom Holland says he owes his career to the Spider-Man trilogy. He further said that he will always be up for more movies as the webslinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Holland made his MCU debut as Peter Parker/superhero Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He then led three stand-alone films: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also played the character in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and its 2019 sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Holland talks about the future of Spider-Man film franchise

Tom Holland weighed in on the future of the Spider-Man film franchise at a golf tournament he participated in during the third annual Sands International Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland. “I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more," he told Deadline.

Spiderman poster | Image: IMDb

Is Spider-Man 4 in the works?

Tom Holland also gave a more “complicated answer” to the question of a potential fourth film after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which he described as “so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.” “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect... This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative (team) so early," he continued.

“It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things," he added. Since his last turn as Spider-Man, Tom Holland has starred in 2022's Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg and last year's thriller miniseries The Crowded Room.

(With PTI inputs)