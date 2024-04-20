Advertisement

M Night Shyamalan is back with appears to be a trademark film in the works. The trailer for his latest cinematic offering, Trap, was recently released. The same ends up teasing the audiences with what could make for a truly enthralling plot twist.

Advertisement

Trap trailer now out



The trailer for Trap, is now out. The premise for the film truly appears fresh, moving away from the usual tropes of the thriller-killer genre. Josh Hartnett leads the M Night Shyamalan directorial, as a doting dad who takes his incredibly excited daughter for a Lady Raven concert. Things however, soon turn awry in the dimly-lit chaos of the concert, with a killer on the prowl.

Advertisement



Here lies the twist. The trailer strongly implies that the father himself may just be the killer on the lose - making for a truly nail biting premise. Produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock, and Ashwin Rajan, in association with Warner Bros, the film stars Josh Hartnett as the dad or The Butcher, Ariel Donoghue as his daughter and Saleka Shyamalan as Lady Raven. The film also features Hayley Mills and Allison Pill. Trap is up for a UK release on August 9.

Advertisement

The Trap trailer features subtle nod to M Night Shyamalan's daughter



For the unversed, Trap will feature Saleka, an R&B singer, and also one of M Night Shyalmalan's daughters. Saleka will be essaying the role of Lady Raven, the singer whose concert the morbid events of the story will unfold at. Besides this, the film also carries a nod to Shyamalan's other daughter Ishana. The trailer very clearly carries a glimpse of a billboard for The Watchers in the background.

Advertisement

Hey look at that. It's a billboard for The Watchers in the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Trap. That'd be the debut feature of his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan, in theaters two months before his own movie! pic.twitter.com/qnkSLy0wXb — John Squires 🎃 (@FreddyInSpace)

For the unversed, Ishana is making her directorial debut with The Watchers, a supernatural horror film, also penned by her. The film is set for a June 7 release in India. Featuring a glimpse of the billboard in the trailer then, is the director's nod to his own daughter's directorial venture.