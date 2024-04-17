Advertisement

The Astroworld festival, dating back to 2021, turned out to be a deadly affair, as 10 people lost their lives. As a result, Travis Scott, the prime attraction for the event, has had hundreds of lawsuits filed against him, holding him responsible for the debacle. The rapper's team of lawyers, have now come out with an assertive statement, refusing any responsibility on his part for the deaths and all that transpired in the runup to it.

Travis Scott's lawyers deny his responsibility in Astroworld 2021 mishap



The primary argument being mounted against Travis Scott, both by the families of the deceased, as well as the internet at large, assert that the rapper displayed a complete disregard for safety concerns - additional accusations also include him threatening to release online the personal information of anyone who would cancel the event over safety concerns.

During a court hearing before state District Judge Kristen Hawkins, Stephen Brody, an attorney for Scott, argued that the rapper and his touring and production company, XX Global, should be dismissed from the case. His duties with regards to the festival were listed as performing, marketing, curating talent for the event, providing for his own personal security and approving all creative matters involving the festival - "And that’s it", Brody concluded. The argument also carried mention of Scott still being "devastated" and "heartbroken" over all that transpired on November 5, 2021, at Astroworld.

Did Travis Scott have a passive role in what transpired at Astroworld?

Maddison Dubiski, 23, was among the ten who lost their lives at Astroworld 2021. Noah Wexler, an attorney for her family, alleged that Scott in a May 2021 X post, 'instigated' his fans to break into the festival grounds, despite tickets being sold out - "we still sneaking the wild ones in", the X post read.

Wexler also added that Scott and his manager David Stromberg, set the stage for the unforeseeable events that transpired, by insisting that the rapper be the only act to use the main stage on day 1 of Astroworld, something that led to serious crowd flow problems.