Updated February 27th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

When Leonardo Di Caprio Warned Timothee Chalamet Against Signing Superhero Movies

Timothee Chalamet's last release was fantasy film, Wonka. The actor recently recalled some crucial advice extended to him by Leonardo Di Caprio.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Leonardo Di Caprio and Timothee Chalamet in Don't Look Up
Leonardo Di Caprio and Timothee Chalamet in Don't Look Up | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Timothee Chalamet has off late, been inching towards assuming roles that see him headline big banner projects. Chalamet was last seen in films Wonka and Dune, both of which featured him in seminal frontline roles. The actor on the rise, recently reflected on some crucial advice given to him, by his Don't Look Up co-star, Leonardo Di Caprio.

Timothee Chalamet reflects on Leonardo Di Caprio's advice to him


For the unversed, Timothee and Leonardo shared screen space in 2021 sci-fi comedy film Don't Look Up. At the time, the latter had advised Timothee to steer clear of two things - hard drugs and leading superhero films. Chalamet, in a recent interview with The New York Times, revisited the piece of advice, stating how he was more than happy to follow both. However, he could not entirely forego the possibility of starring in a superhero film if the script and the caliber of direction, presented itself as an enterprising opportunity.

He said, "Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good. I follow them both! But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, The Dark Knight. If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it."

Timothee Chalamet's The Dark Knight anecdote


One of Chalamet's most beloved superhero films happens to be Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. The interview also saw the actor open up about how watching that film on celluloid proved to be a milestone moment which gave birth to the acting bug in him.

He said, "When I was 12 years old, after attending one of my sister Pauline’s (ballet) performances, I petitioned my mom and grandma to see Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight with me. We went to AMC Empire 25 in Times Square for a 7:30 screening. I left that theater a changed man, and I’m serious about that. Heath Ledger‘s performance in that film was visceral and viral to me, and I now had the acting bug." Separately, Dune: Part Two will release in India on March 15. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 22:20 IST

