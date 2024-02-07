English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Timothee Chalamet Looks Back At Long-Standing Friendship With Dune Co-Star Zendaya

Singer-actress Zendaya spoke about how she helped her Dune: Part Two co-star Timothee Chalamet after he moved into a new apartment in New York City.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet | Image:Timothee Chalamet/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are gearing up for the release of their film Dune Part 2. The film will release in March this year. Ahead of the release, the actors have opened up about the experience of working together and an anecdote from when Zendaya helped Timothee set up his apartment. 

Zendaya opens up on how she helped Timothee after he moved to New York City 

Singer-actress Zendaya spoke about how she helped actor Timothee Chalamet after he moved into a new apartment in New York City. The Hollywood duo are long-time friends, and Chalamet has said that the 27-year-old actress actually helped him after he moved into his "first apartment in New York years ago." During a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Zendaya explained: "The vibe was very teenage boy. And we just needed a few necessities - you know, cups and plates, knives and forks, things to clean. We needed some structure."

Zendaya actually took Timothee, 28, to Bed, Bath and Beyond, the homeware store, to ensure that he had everything he needed. Zendaya, who stars alongside Timothee in Dune: Part Two, said that they got "all the big-boy stuff" during their shopping trip. Meanwhile, Zendaya previously admitted that fame has complicated her social life. The actress observed that her fame and success has prompted a big change in her lifestyle.

Advertisement

Zendaya on sharing matters from personal life to media 

Speaking to ELLE magazine, Zendaya shared: "Before, I could get away with going places and getting in and out. But in Boston, I would end up going right back home, because it was really overstimulating." "Everybody would go hang out at a bar or something, and I'd be like, 'I'd love to, but I think I could ruin everybody's night. Because it's just not going to be fun once I'm there'."

Advertisement

 

On the other hand, Zendaya is also determined to try to live a relatively normal lifestyle. The actress, who is dating her 'Spider-Man' co-star Tom Holland, explained: "I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World19 minutes ago

  2. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News30 minutes ago

  3. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India News40 minutes ago

  4. Ricky Ponting gives the nod to Washington Freedom's coaching offer

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement