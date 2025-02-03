Who Is Bianca Censori? Kanye West's Wife Who Gatecrashed Grammys 2025 In Nude Outfit

Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori turn heads this year at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The couple reportedly arrived uninvited, creating a dramatic show-up before being escorted out. Rapper Ye is no stranger to controversy at the Grammys, but it was his wife who has become the hot topic this time.

Who Is Bianca Censori?

According to reports, Bianca Censori was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. Presently, Bianca is 30 years old. She graduated from the University of Melbourne with a degree in architecture, which later influenced her career in design and architecture. Her professional journey eventually led her to join Yeezy as an architectural designer, bringing her into close collaboration with the rapper.

Kanye West with his Wife Bianca Censori | Image: X

The two reportedly married in a private ceremony in 2023, attracting significant media attention. Although they did not hold a public wedding, their relationship has remained a frequent topic in the media, especially after Kanye West’s high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian. While Censori and Ye have referred to themselves as married, NBC News has not confirmed the existence of a marriage license. In early 2023, paparazzi photographed Ye, 46, wearing a silver ring on his wedding finger while dining with Censori at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori appeared naked on Grammys red carpet

On Sunday, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori walked the red carpet at the 67th annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, showcasing outfits that initially seemed more subdued than their usual style. However, the tone quickly changed.