Why Florida-Based Artist Sued Taylor Swift After Watching Eras Tour, Demanded $7 Million? Explained

After almost two years, Taylor Swift's global Eras Tour has concluded. Beginning in March 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, the record-breaking concerts spanned five continents and concluded this month in Vancouver, Canada. With crazy ticket sales reportedly exceeding $2 billion, it became the highest-grossing tour in history. However, Tay Tay faced a lawsuit after her Florida show when an artist alleged that elements of several Swift songs were taken from her work without permission and demanded $7 million in damages.

Why did Florida artist sue Taylor Swift for US$7 million?

Florida artist Kimberly Marasco has taken legal action against Taylor Swift and her production company, accusing them of copyright infringement. The lawsuit, filed in April 2024, originally sought just US$100 in compensation.

In May 2024, the case moved from small claims court to the Southern District of Florida, where Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Donald Trump, now presides.

File photo of Taylor Swift | Image: X

By October 2024, Marasco had amended her complaint, demanding over US$7 million in damages. She accused the pop star of unauthorised use of "creative elements" from her work in Swift’s songs and music videos, according to Newsweek.

Marasco identified more than a dozen tracks from Swift's albums Lover, Folklore, Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department, claiming they included themes and text from her poems Fallen from Grace and Dealing with Chronic Illness: Vestibular Neuritis.

Taylor Swift got relief in the case?

As per the latest reports, Judge Aileen Cannon has temporarily removed the Anti-Hero singer from the legal filing without prejudice. This decision came after the Florida woman failed to serve the suit on time last month. However, this does not absolve Taylor Swift of the allegations. Claims against her production company, Taylor Swift Productions, remain valid, and the ruling allows Marasco to refile the lawsuit in the future.

In response, Swift’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss the suit on 21 January, arguing that over 50% of Marasco’s claims are “time-barred” under the law. Even if the case is dismissed and Taylor Swift Productions is cleared, Marasco has expressed no intention of letting the matter drop. She plans to appeal or refile the suit and has called for all involved parties to meet and seek a resolution.

Lawyers Aaron S. Blynn and Katherine Wright Morrone stated in their motion that Kimberly Marasco’s claims are “entirely unfounded” and that her “final opportunity” to present a valid claim has failed.

In her response, Marasco asserted that although she may “not be a well-known nation author,” her works are original and not copied. She emphasised her efforts to protect her creations and her hope to receive the same protections as any individual, regardless of fame or status.

Who is Kimberly Marasco?

Kimberly Marasco, a Florida-based artist, resides in Fort Pierce with her two beagles, Cody and Roxy, according to her Amazon author profile. She enjoys spending time with her partner, Todd, and often visits the beach, parks, or hiking trails.